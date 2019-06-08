Skip to Main Content
Sir Winston races to unexpected win at Belmont Stakes
Sir Winston races to unexpected win at Belmont Stakes

Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset. It's the second win in a row for Canadian horse racing hall of fame trainer Mark Casse, who won the Preakness with War of Will.

Upset gives Canadian Hall of Fame Trainer Mark Casse another Triple Crown jewel

Tom Canavan · The Associated Press ·
Sir Winston with Joel Rosario celebrates after winning the Belmont Stakes in a 10-1 upset in Elmont, N.Y., on Saturday. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The win gave Canadian horse racing hall of fame trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. The American trainer, who primarily works out of Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack, won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favoured Tacitus in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont.

Instead, Casse's other's colt took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.

The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

The Belmont capped an entertaining Triple Crown highlighted by a disqualification in the Kentucky Derby and a horse without a rider in the Preakness. It sparked interest in thoroughbred racing despite no possibility of having the third Triple Crown winner in five years, coming on the heels of Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015.

