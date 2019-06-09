Skip to Main Content
Beezie Madden claims CNOOC International Cup title
Sports·Video

Beezie Madden claims CNOOC International Cup title

American Beezie Madden, riding Darry Lou, wins the CNOOC International Cup in a jump-off.
American Beezie Madden, riding Darry Lou, wins the CNOOC International Cup in a jump-off. 1:42