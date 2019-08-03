Canada picks up another basketball title at 3x3 Women's Series in Prague

Canada can add another basketball trophy to its rapidly growing collection.

The Canadians downed Poland 19-14 to win the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series in Prague on Saturday after entering the tournament seeded sixth.

🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> win <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/3x3WS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#3x3WS</a> Prague Stop 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/3ziz4YdDz7">pic.twitter.com/3ziz4YdDz7</a> —@FIBA3x3

Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Mariah Nunes rolled through the tournament undefeated, including a victory against top-ranked Russia in the semifinal.

The gold medal represented Canada's first-ever victory on the women's 3x3 tour.

All five of Canada's triumphs in Prague came against teams ranked in the top 20 by FIBA, while Canada sits at No. 41 (sixth among Americas teams).

Canada has now finished in the top four of each event its entered this season, with up to four more tournaments remaining.

Eight teams will qualify for the inaugural Olympic 3x3 basketball event at Tokyo 2020.