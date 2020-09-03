Damiris Dantas' career high helps Lynx earn season series sweep over Sky

Damiris Dantas scored a career-high 28 points including the go-ahead basket with just under five minutes left and the Minnesota Lynx edged Chicago 86-83 Wednesday on a night Allie Quigley became the Sky's all-time leading scorer.

Dantas made all five of her 3-point attempts but it was a layup that put Minnesota up for good at 80-79. Crystal Dangerfield extended the lead with a three-point play. With 34.4 seconds left, Courtney Vandersloot got Chicago within two and the Sky got the ball back with 17.6 left. But Vandersloot lost the ball driving and Odyssey Sims added a free throw with 3.1 left before Vandersloot wasn't close with a heave.

Dangerfield finished with 15 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan 10 for Minnesota (12-5), which has won six of its last eight games and has already qualified for the playoffs, as has Chicago (11-7). The win gave Minnesota a season sweep of Chicago and the tiebreaker.

Canada's Bridget Carleton added eight points, five rebounds and five assists for the Lynx in the winning effort.

Quigley finished with 23 points for 2,939 in her Sky career while going over 3,000 in the league play. She passed Sylvia Fowles (2,927), who has been sidelined for the Lynx with a calf injury since mid-August.

Cheyenne Parker finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Vandersloot, coming off a WNBA-record 18 assists, had 13 points and 12 assists.

Minnesota, which shot 10 of 19 from the arc for 53 per cent, saw an 18-point lead cut to two in the third quarter before taking an eight-point lead into the final period.

Parker leads Sparks to rebound win over Wings

Candace Parker scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 91-83 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

Brittany Sykes added 19 points and Chelsea Gray 16 for the playoff-bound Sparks, who shot 52 per cent overall and 53 per cent (9 of 17) from 3-point range. Los Angeles bounced back from a 96-78 loss to Minnesota on Monday that snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Parker started off just 1-of-5 shooting as the Sparks (13-4) fell behind 23-17 after the first quarter. She then got going, scoring nine in a 31-point second period as the Sparks took a 48-39 lead at halftime. A Parker basket midway through the third quarter put Los Angeles up 18. She finished 8-of-15 shooting.

League-leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale finished with 17 points for Dallas — a point short of 1,000 for her career — for her 28th straight game of at least 15 points, the third-longest streak in WNBA history.

Satou Sabally had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Allisha Gray also scored 16 points for Wings (6-11), who are clinging to the eighth and final playoff berth.

The Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike missed her second straight game with an ailing back.