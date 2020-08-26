WNBA games called off after players join NBAers in protest against racial injustice
Four teams take knee at centre court before exiting back to locker rooms
The WNBA will not play its three games Wednesday night following the shooting of Jacob Blake over the weekend.
The move came hours after the NBA decided to postpone its three playoff games with its players choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.
In Bradenton, Fla., on Wednesday, Washington was set to play Atlanta, Minnesota was going to face Los Angeles, and Connecticut was going to meet Phoenix. Players from the Mystics, Dream, Sparks and Lynx were talking on the court for about an hour deciding whether to play or not. The decision was announced shortly before the expected 7 p.m. E.T. tip for the Mystics and Dream.
All four teams took a knee at centre court right before leaving the court.
Atlanta Dream player Elizabeth Williams read a statement on ESPN saying that the "consensus is not to play in tonight's games. We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA."
Williams is the secretary of the players' union.
Center <a href="https://twitter.com/E_Williams_1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@E_Williams_1</a> reads statement on <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> as the representative for all <a href="https://twitter.com/WNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WNBA</a> players. Tonight's games have been cancelled. <a href="https://t.co/xDz4uCQSiD">pic.twitter.com/xDz4uCQSiD</a>—@AtlantaDream
The Mystics came into the arena wearing shirts that spelled out Blake's name on the front and had holes in the back to signify the seven bullets that he was hit with by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The league had just passed its halfway mark of the 22-game season. With teams playing pretty much every other day in the bubble the postponed games will most likely have to be made up after the regular season ends on Sept. 12.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by plainclothes Louisville police officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13. No drugs were found. Her family and protesters around the country have called for swift action against the officers who shot Taylor.
Over the course of the season players have worn warmup shirts that read "Black Lives Matter" on the front and "Say Her Name" on the back. The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is featured prominently on the courts where the teams play.
WATCH | Bucks sit out playoff game in protest against racial injustice, police brutality:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.