WNBA to honour Brittney Griner with decal on teams' floors: reports
All-star centre remains detained in Russia with hearing set for May 19
The WNBA will honour Phoenix Mercury centre Brittney Griner with a floor decal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it hasn't been announced publicly.
The decal will feature Griner's initials "BG" as well as her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. The Mercury open their season at home that night against the Las Vegas Aces.
ESPN first reported the news of the decal.
Charity initiative
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced at the WNBA Draft that there would be a league-wide charity initiative spearheaded by the Mercury to support Griner's philanthropic project, called BG's Heart and Sole Shoe Drive.
Griner had one of her best seasons last year — the league's second leading scorer and sixth in rebounds to help the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the Chicago Sky.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?