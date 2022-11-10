WNBA to allow coaches challenge among other rules changes next season
The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league's competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
Both rules, which will go into effect next season, are already used in the NBA.
Coaches will be able to challenge one time per game, regardless of whether the challenge is successful. The team can use its challenge to get an instant replay review of a foul called on its own team, an out-of-bounds violation or a goaltending call.
The new transition take foul, in which a team deliberately fouls a player to stop a fast break, will award one free throw to the team that gets fouled, which can be shot by anyone on the court, as well as give the ball to the offensive team.
The player who committed the foul will also be assessed a foul.
