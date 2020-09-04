Liberty lose for 10th time in 11 games as Dream take victory in slugfest
Courtney Williams had 15 points and 13 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 62-56 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.
Canada's Kia Nurse scores New York team-high 12 points on 3-for-16 shooting
Betnijah Laney added 13 points and six rebounds for Atlanta (5-13), which has won two straight games. Monique Billings grabbed 12 rebounds and Elizabeth Williams had eight points, eight boards and six blocks.
Both teams shot below 33 per cent from the field, combining for eight 3-pointers on 53 attempts.
Leaonna Odom and Kia Nurse each scored 12 points for New York (2-15), which has lost 10 of its last 11 games. Amanda Zahui B grabbed 11 rebounds and Kiah Stokes had 10 boards.
