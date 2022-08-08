Mercury's Taurasi out for rest of season with quad injury
WNBA's all-time leading scorer missed last 2 games with the injury
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the season with a quadriceps strain.
Taurasi missed the last two games with the injury and the team announced Monday that the WNBA's all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff appearance.
Phoenix has played all season without centre Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week, but U.S. officials are hoping to bring her home in a prisoner swap.
The Mercury are one of six teams fighting for the final three WNBA playoff spots heading into the final week of the season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?