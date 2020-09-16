WNBA star Maya Moore marries man she helped free from prison
Jonathan Irons was released in July after more than 21 years behind bars
Maya Moore is married to Jonathan Irons, the man she helped free from prison when his wrongful conviction from 23 years ago was overturned.
Moore announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America" with Irons by her side that the couple married earlier this summer.
"We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we've been doing together, but doing it as a married couple," Moore said. "We're excited to share this new chapter of life together."
Moore was present when Irons was released from prison on July 1.
Irons, 40, was serving a 50-year prison sentence of which he served more than 21 years. In 1998, he was convicted of breaking into a Missouri home and shooting a homeowner. A judge ruled in March that prosecutors suppressed critical fingerprint evidence that strengthened Irons' defence.
The 31-year-old Moore left the WNBA to dedicate her time to freeing Irons. Moore said she's keeping her basketball career on hold for now.
"I am trying to really just breathe from this long, long battle," she said. "There's a lot of unknowns for a lot of us right now. So I'm still in that camp."
Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx and was the league Most Valuable Player in 2014. She also won two Olympic gold medals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.