DeWanna Bonner leads Sun over Fever

DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones added 20 each to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 96-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

The three combined to shoot 25 of 42 for nearly 60% and the Sun (9-10) strengthened their hold on the seventh of eight WNBA playoff berths with three games remaining.

Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas, who had seven assists, were back in the starting lineup after missing a 93-78 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday because of injuries.

The Sun closed the third quarter with a 17-8 run — with seven points from Bonner and six from Jones — to take a 76-58 lead.

Indiana (5-14) has lost seven straight.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 16 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 and Tiffany Mitchell 12, while Natalie Achonwa of Toronto scored 8 points. Indiana had 19 turnovers.

A'ja Wilson powers Aces past Dream

A'ja Wilson scored 13 of her 21 points in the second half and Jackie Young sparked a fourth-quarter run to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 89-79 on Saturday night.

Wilson shot only 6 of 14 from the floor, but made 9 of 11 free throws. Young scored nine points, including six straight, during a 13-2 run that extended the Aces' lead to 81-67 with 4:39 left. The Dream didn't get closer than eight thereafter.

Young finished with 18 points. Angel McCoughtry and Kaylah McBride also had 18, and Dearica Hamby added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Las Vegas led by a point at halftime and four after three quarters.

The Aces (14-4) are a game back of first-place Seattle and one ahead of Minnesota and Los Angeles with four games remaining. The top two teams receive a double-bye into the playoff semifinals.

Betnijah Laney scored 21 points for Atlanta (5-14). Chennedy Carter added 19, Courtney Williams 18 and Elizabeth Williams 10.