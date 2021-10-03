Skip to Main Content
Copper, Quigley lift Sky past Sun for commanding series lead

Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinals on Sunday.

No. 6 seed Chicago 1 win away from franchise's 2nd trip to WNBA finals

Sky players celebrate after defeating Connecticut 86-83 in Game 3 of their WNBA semifinal matchup on Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Paul Beaty/The Associated Press)

The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise's second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday.

Copper completed a three-point play and made a running layup to cap a 9-0 run midway through the final period to give the hosts the lead for good.

Down 84-83, the Sun had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds when Briann January got behind the defence on a breakaway, but missed the layup.

Courtney Vandersloot then made the second of two free throws to give the Sky a two-point lead with 8 seconds left. Candace Parker had a block and rebound on the ensuing possession and made a free throw with less than two seconds left to force the Sun into a desperation heave at the buzzer..

DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points to lead the Sun, who also got 18 from Alyssa Thomas.

Copper made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first half to give the Sky a 37-35 edge at the break.

Azura Stevens had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Parker added 10 points and 11 boards for the Sky, who are seeking their first finals appearance since 2014.

Bonner was slow getting up after a rough collision with Diamond DeShields on a layup attempt late in the first half. She stayed in the game, however, and made both free throws. DeShields was assessed a flagrant 1 personal foul after a video review of the play.

