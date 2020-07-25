Liberty's Kia Nurse suffers injury in WNBA season opener
Canadian guard leaves game in 2nd quarter with sprained ankle
Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA game since helping Seattle win the 2018 championship, sending the Storm past the New York Liberty 87-71 Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, will be played in a bubble at the IMG Academy.
Stewart missed all of last season after tearing her Achilles tendon while playing for her Russian club team in April 2019.
New York's Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., left the game early in the second quarter because of an ankle injury and did not return.
WATCH | Kia Nurse leaves season opener with injury:
Jewell Loyd scored 14 points and Sue Bird — who also missed the 2019, because of a knee injury — added 11 points, hitting 3 of 5 from three-point range, and five assists for Seattle.
Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in her WNBA debut. Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April's draft , was 4-of-17 shooting, including 0 of 8 from three-point range, and committed four turnovers.
Layshia Clarendon led the Liberty with 20 points.
WATCH | Breanna Stewart leads Storm past Liberty:
Neither team took the court for the national anthem and there was a 26 second moment of silence for Breonna Taylor. Taylor, an African American emergency medical technician, was shot dead in her apartment by Louisville Metro Police officers executing a no-knock search warrant on suspicion of drug possession. No drugs were found.
WATCH | WNBA players honour Breonna Taylor prior to tip-off:
Loyd hit a three-pointer and then converted a three-point play before Stewart made a layup to make it 34-26 and the Storm led the rest of the way.
Jordin Canada scored six points during a 14-4 run to open the fourth quarter that gave the Storm their largest lead when she found Stewart for a three-pointer that capped the spurt and made it 80-61 with 4:44 to play.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.