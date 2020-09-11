Canada's Kia Nurse breaks 1,000-point barrier for career in Liberty loss to Fever
Indiana snaps 8-game skid in battle of WNBA's basement
Candice Dupree scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 85-75 on Thursday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Dupree was 9 of 19 from the field and had seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, Teaira McCowan 14 and Tiffany Mitchell 11 for Indiana (6-15). Kelsey and Tiffany Mitchell each had seven points in the fourth quarter after the teams entered the period tied at 62. Canada's Natalie Achonwa contributed six points and five rebounds in a starting role for the Fever.
Paris Kea scored a career-high 21 points and Canadian Kia Nurse, who went over 1,000 career points, added 18 for the Liberty (2-18). Jazmine Jones had 10 rebounds and nine points.
Trailing by four at the half, New York grabbed the lead back midway through the third quarter until Kelsey Mitchell completed a three-point play with 38 seconds to tie.
The game matched up the only two teams already eliminated from playoff contention. New York has lost six straight.
