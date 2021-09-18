Liberty snap 8-game skid with win over Mystics to maintain fading playoff hopes

Natasha Howard scored 24 points, Sabrina Ionescu added 22 and the New York Liberty keep alive their playoff hopes with a 91-80 victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

The Liberty (12-20) need Washington to lose to Minnesota on Sunday and have Los Angeles lose at Dallas that day as well. The Liberty, who snapped an eight-game losing skid, hold the tiebreaker by virtue of having a better record against the two other teams.

Washington (12-19) would get the No. 8 seed with a win Sunday. New York is trying to avoid missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.

Washington was missing coach Mike Thibault, who is in COVID-19 protocols. He'll also miss the team's final game Sunday against Minnesota. His son, Eric, coached the game in his absence.

Betnijah Laney got on the mic before the game and ask the crowd to provide energy for the team and the Liberty faithful responded. New York jumped out to a 26-15 after one quarter as Howard had 11 points, making all five of her shots.

New York kept it up in the second quarter extending the advantage to 20 on Rebecca Allen's 3-pointer with 2:28 left in the half. That was New York's 317th of the season to set a WNBA record, passing Washington's mark set in 2019.

The Liberty, who finished the season with 321 3s, connected on seven of their 11 3-point attempts in the first half and led 46-29 at the break.

The lead expanded to 24 before Washington rallied to cut it to 79-74 with 5:03 left. New York scored eight of the next 10 points to put the game away.

Ariel Atkins scored 29 points to lead Washington.

Lynx throttle Fever

Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx pulled away in the second half for a 92-73 win over the Indiana Fever, clinching a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs.

Minnesota (21-10) has won 16 of 19 games en route to securing a top four seed as the playoffs begin next week. Indiana (6-25) will finish with the worst record in the league and clinched the best chance at winning the draft lottery.

The Lynx were up seven midway through the third quarter before closing with a 13-4 run to lead 70-54. The Fever, playing their third game in six days with only seven players available, never threatened in the fourth quarter.

Napheesa Collier finished with 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield added 15 for Minnesota. Canada's Natalie Achonwa added 11 points and four rebounds off the bench, while national teammate Bridget Carleton contributed three points and five assists.

Kelsey Mitchell matched her season high with 26 points and with nine field goals, joining Candice Dupree (once) and Tamika Catchings (three times) as the only Indiana players to reach 200 field goals in a season.

Aces clinch 2nd seed

Riquna Williams scored 22 points, Kelsey Plum added 20 and the Las Vegas Aces used a big run to close the first half to rout the Chicago Sky 103-70 and clinch the second seed for the WNBA playoffs.

Dearica Hamby added 17 for Las Vegas (23-8), which will have a double bye into the semifinals when the playoffs begin next week. Chicago (15-16) was locked into the six seed and will host the seventh-seed in a first-round game on Thursday.

The Aces closed the first half with a 25-4 run over the last 5:45 for a 61-39 lead. They didn't slow down much in the second half, finishing the game making 9 of 18 3-pointers and shooting 56 per cent overall, with 32 assists on 41 baskets.

A'ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes both had seven assists. Stokes had 13 rebounds and Wilson 10 as Las Vegas crushed Chicago on the boards 47-19.

Candace Parker scored 20 points and Kahleah Copper 18 for the Sky.