Chicago skies past Liberty en route to team-record 7th straight win

The Chicago Sky have been rolling since Candace Parker returned from an ankle injury, setting a franchise record for consecutive wins with their seventh straight.

Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points and the Sky beat the Liberty 91-68 on Thursday night.

Candace Parker added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and nine assists for Chicago (9-7), which also routed New York on Tuesday night. The Sky won six games in a row in 2012 and 2013.

The Sky led 21-15 early in the second quarter before blowing it open by scoring the next 12 points, including five by Allie Quigley.

This assist is....is.....just....beautiful 😭<a href="https://twitter.com/Sloot22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sloot22</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/kahleahcopper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kahleahcopper</a> <a href="https://t.co/infK4rwjzh">https://t.co/infK4rwjzh</a> <a href="https://t.co/iUdEEQ6H7t">pic.twitter.com/iUdEEQ6H7t</a> —@chicagosky

That burst started a 34-11 run to end the half and put the game away. Chicago hit 15 of its 24 shots in the period having its way on offense. The Sky led 55-27 at the half.

New York (7-8) couldn't get anywhere close in the second half.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 16 points to lead New York. Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb both added 14.

Dallas hands Indiana 11th straight loss

Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 89-64 on Thursday night for the Fever's 11th straight loss.

Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8). Gray made all five of her free-throw attempts to help Dallas go 17 for 17.

Getting it in 😁<a href="https://twitter.com/satou_sabally?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@satou_sabally</a> notched 15 PTS, 7 REB in the first half <a href="https://t.co/BCaNRqVdy4">pic.twitter.com/BCaNRqVdy4</a> —@WNBA

Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15). Jantel Lavender added 14 points and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Indiana was 10-of-39 shooting (25.6 per cent) in the first half, and finished at 35.4 per cent.

Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw was in attendance with Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey to see former Irish stars Ogunbowale and Mabrey.