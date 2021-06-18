Storm snare 5th straight win behind Stewart's 21-point, 15-rebound effort

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Bird added 13 points with seven assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 79-69 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Seattle's lead was cut to 69-66 with 6:31 left until Stewart scored six points during a 10-1 run to put the Storm ahead by double-figures the rest of the way.

Jewell Loyd added 15 points for Seattle (12-2) and Katie Lou Samuelson scored 10. The Storm improved to 7-0 on the road this season.

Seattle closed the first half on a 14-5 run to build a 40-36 lead at the break, and the Storm led 65-60 entering the fourth.

Teaira McCowan and Jessica Breland each recorded a double-double for Indiana (1-13), which has lost nine straight games. McCowan had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Breland finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell each added 12 points.

Kelsey Mitchell became the third fastest player in franchise history to reach 1,500 career points.

Mystics edge Dream

Ariel Atkins scored 32 points, Theresa Plaisance added 25, and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 96-93 on Thursday night for coach Mike Thibault's 350th victory

Natasha Cloud made two free throws with 24.6 seconds left to extend Washington's lead to 92-88 and Atkins added two more on their next possession.

Odyssey Sims sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 4.4 seconds left to pull Atlanta within 94-93. But Atlanta was called for a technical foul and Washington made 2 of 3 free throws before Aari McDonald's heave at the buzzer went off the backboard.

The Mystics were missing star Tina Charles, who was attending the premiere of her film 'Game Changer' at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The film tells the story of Tanya DePass, an African-American gamer, determined to make the gaming industry more inclusive.

Washington also lost Myisha Hines-Allen to a knee injury. Coach Thibault said she'll get an MRI on Friday.

Cloud finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for Washington (5-6). Atkins and Plaisance each made 10 field goals, combining to shoot 20 for 31. The Mystics were without Tina Charles and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Sims scored 22 points with seven assists for Atlanta (5-7). Tianna Hawkins had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, six assists and five steals.

Atlanta beat Washington 101-78 on Sunday after making 13 of 29 3-pointers.