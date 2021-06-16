Reigning champion Storm stomp hapless Fever as Bird continues denting record book
Seattle star moves into 2nd all-time with 907th career 3-pointer
Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 87-70 on Tuesday night.
Bird made a deep 3-pointer late in the second quarter to move past Katie Smith (906) for second all-time in WNBA history for made 3's. Diana Taurasi leads the league with 1,173 career 3-pointers. Seattle forward Candice Dupree moved into fifth in games played, passing former Minnesota star Lindsay Whalen (480).
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-12) with 26 points. Tiffany Mitchell added 12 points and Jessica Breland had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
Stewart scored 14 points with nine rebounds in the first half and Loyd added 10 points to help Seattle build a 41-33 lead.
WATCH | Nurse's buzzer beater and more from 2021 season:
