Short-handed Mercury complete late comeback to stun reeling Dream
Phoenix earns 10th straight win despite absences of Griner, Taurasi
Shey Peddy made three free throws with 3.8 seconds left and the short-handed Phoenix Mercury rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 76-75 on Wednesday night for their 10th straight victory.
Peddy scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, with her last free throw giving Phoenix — playing without stars Diana Taurasi (ankle) and Brittney Griner (personal reasons) — its first lead of the game. The Mercury trailed by 16 points in the second half.
Atlanta's Courtney Williams went 1 for 2 at the line with 33.9 seconds left to give Atlanta a 75-71 lead. Peddy made a floater in the lane at the other end and Williams missed a long jumper, setting up Peddy's play in transition. Peddy dribbled down and stopped at the top of the 3-point line before getting fouled from behind by Elizabeth Williams as she was shooting a shot that nearly banked in.
Peddy started for just the second time this season. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points for Phoenix (19-10), and Sophie Cunningham had 10. Canada's Kia Nurse contributed six points, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in the win.
Atlanta (7-21), which ended an 11-game losing streak Sunday, was looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May.
Courtney Williams had 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for Atlanta. Monique Billings scored 13 points, and Elizabeth Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Atlanta built a 48-34 lead at halftime after shooting 59.5% from the field.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?