Sun ride Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner double-doubles to win over Mystics
Jonquel Jones had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Washington Mystics for an 86-81 win on Friday night.
Jones continues torrid start to lead Connecticut to 6th win in 7 games this season
Jonquel Jones had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Washington Mystics for an 86-81 win on Friday night.
It was Jones' sixth straight double-double for the Sun (6-1). She had 26 points and eight rebounds in the season opener.
Jasmine Thomas added a season-high 19 points, DeWanna Bonner had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Brionna Jones scored 12 for Connecticut.
The Sun had their largest lead at 62-50, but the Mystics (2-4) scored the last 13 points of the quarter to take a 63-62 advantage into the fourth.
Bonner's layup 13 seconds into the final period put the Sun back in front for good. The Mystics closed within three in the final minute but never had a possession with a chance to tie.
Tina Charles scored 29 points and Ariel Atkins added 20 for Washington.
WATCH | Is it time for the WNBA to come up north?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?