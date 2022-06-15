Rookie Shakira Austin, Ariel Atkins lead Mystics to convincing victory over Mercury
Washington closes game on 9-0 run to avenge Sunday loss to Phoenix
Rookie Shakira Austin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double, Ariel Atkins added 13 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-65 on Tuesday night.
Washington was coming off a 99-90 overtime loss against Phoenix on Sunday. This time the Mystics sealed it by ending the game on a 9-0 run as the Mercury went scoreless over the final 4:15.
Alysha Clark added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams scored 10 for Washington (10-6) Elena Delle Donne, who missed the past two games due to back issues, scored all seven of her points in the first half. Natasha Cloud extended her streak of games with five-plus assists to 18 before finishing with six points and 10 assists.
The rook went off 😤💪 <a href="https://t.co/I2ZlsvLuaS">pic.twitter.com/I2ZlsvLuaS</a>—@WNBA
Diamond DeShields had 21 points and eight rebounds and Tina Charles added 19 points for Phoenix (5-9), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Diana Taurasi added nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
Phoenix guard Skylar Diggins-Smith made a steal in the third quarter to reach 300 for her career. Charles made five three-pointers to set a career-high in a regular-season game.
