Lynx down Wings behind Kayla McBride's 25-point effort
McBride and Sylvia Fowles combine for 40 points in Minnesota's 6-point win
Kayla McBride scored 25 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-79 on Wednesday night to extend their win streak to five consecutive games.
Napheesa Collier, Damiris Dantas and Bridget Carleton each scored 10 points for Minnesota (10-7).
The Lynx, who trailed 65-60 at the end of the third quarter, opened the fourth with a 14-4 run to take the lead for good. Dallas trimmed its deficit to a point on four occasions in the final 3 1/2 minutes but each time Minnesota answered. Fowles had an offensive rebound and putback with 54.4 seconds remaining to make it 82-79.
Allisha Gray led Dallas (9-11) with 13 points, Satou Sabally and Isabella Harrison scored 12 apiece and Arike Ogunbowale added 11. Sabally grabbed six rebounds and had a career-high seven assists.
HOW ABOOT THAT, EH!??!?!<br><br>🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/zux7cFAW87">pic.twitter.com/zux7cFAW87</a>—@minnesotalynx
Minnesota shot 50.8 per cent from the field and had 22 assists on 33 made field goals.
The Wings missed their final nine 3-point shots.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?