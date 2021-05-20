Sun blow out Liberty behind Jonquel Jones' monster double-double

Jonquel Jones had 17 points, 17 rebounds and five assists as the Connecticut Sun routed the New York Liberty 71-54 on Sunday.

It was Jones' 10th double-double of the season for the Sun (14-6), who go into the Olympic break sitting in third place in the standings. Jasmine Thomas added 12 points and Briann January 10.

Connecticut played stellar defence, holding the Liberty to just 30 per cent shooting from the field. Kylee Shook made a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead New York (10-11). She made six of her eight shots while the rest of the team was just 11 for 48 from the field.

The Sun led 22-12 after the first quarter and pulled away for good in the third quarter with 16 straight points.

BACK-TO-BACK THREE’S FOR JJ. <br><br>And the celly is 👌🏼 <a href="https://t.co/nTFRLFJvfp">pic.twitter.com/nTFRLFJvfp</a> —@ConnecticutSun

Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York.

Aces cruise past Wings behind Wilson's double-double

A'ja Wilson had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help Las Vegas beat Dallas 95-79 on Sunday in the teams final game before the Olympic break.

Dearica Hamby also had 22 points and 12 boards for the Aces (15-6), who were missing Liz Cambage. The 6-foot-8 Australian is training with her country to get ready for the Tokyo Games.

The Aces used a 33-point second quarter to rally from a five-point deficit and take a 48-42 lead into halftime. Kelsey Plum was huge in that second quarter and finished the game with 16 points. Jackie Young had 17 for Las Vegas also, which put the game away in the third quarter.

Moriah Jefferson and Allisha Gray each scored 14 points to lead Dallas (9-12).

WATCH | North Courts panel on why Canada fell short at Olympic qualifier: