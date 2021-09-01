Sun's Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones combine for 53 points in victory over Mystics

Jonquel Jones scored 21 of her career-high tying 31 points in the first half and Connecticut beat the Washington Mystics 85-75 on Tuesday night for the Sun's ninth straight victory in Washington, D.C.

It's the longest winning streak for Connecticut (21-6) since a 12-game run in 2006.

Jones, who set a career-high for points in a half, also grabbed 13 rebounds to extend her league lead for double-doubles. Brionna Jones added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones was 12 of 17 from the field, Brionna Jones went 10 for 14, and the Sun shot 49.3 per cent.

Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne (back) and Tina Charles (left gluteal).

Connecticut outrebounded Washington 38-20, including a 16-3 edge on the offensive end. The Sun also had a 46-24 advantage for points in the paint and 19-0 in second-chance points.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 17 points for Washington (10-16), which has lost all three games to the Sun this season. Myisha Hines-Allen and Ariel Atkins each added 16 points, and Natasha Cloud had 12 assists.

Mitchell, McCowan lift Fever past Sparks

Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 — including two free throws to cap the scoring with 15.3 seconds to play — and tied her career high with 19 rebounds and the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-72 on Tuesday night.

Nneka Ogwumike made two free throws to give the Sparks a 72-64 lead with 3:05 left, but Indiana (6-19) closed the game on a 10-0 run. Mitchell hit a long jumper and, after McCowan made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, a three-pointer — her fourth of the game to make it 72-all with 1:19 remaining. The teams traded misses before Jessica Breland stole the ball from Ogwumike to set up McCowan's go-ahead free throws.

Nia Coffey missed a potential winning 3-point shot but Brittney Sykes grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 1.3 seconds to go. She missed both foul shots before she chased down the rebound of the second free throw but her baseline jumper at the buzzer was no good.

Tiffany Mitchell added 12 points for the Fever.

Ogwumike finished with 17 points and five assists. Lauren Cox scored a career-high 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Indiana had cut Cox, who the Fever drafted third last season. Coffey scored 13 for Los Angeles (10-17).

The Sparks, who won their first four games following the Olympic break, have lost four in a row.

Collier, McBride help Lynx beat Liberty

Kayla McBride scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 72-66 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (16-9) has won three straight games and nine of its last 11. The Lynx pulled within a half-game of Seattle for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with seven games to play.

Sabrina Ionescu hit a 3-pointer to trim New York's deficit to 65-63 with 1:32 left. Bridget Carleton answered with a 3 on the other end and, after an empty possession by each team, Michaela Onyenwere was fouled as she shot a corner 3 and made all three free throws to make it 68-66 with 23.3 seconds to go. Kayla McBride made 4 of 4, and Aerial Powers 2 of 2, from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

Ionescu and Betnijah Laney scored 17 points apiece to lead New York (11-17). Onyenwere, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, finished with 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds — her first career double-double.

The Liberty have lost five in a row.

Sylvia Fowles (shoulder) and Layshia Clarendon (foot) did not play for Minnesota and the Lynx lost another starter when Damiris Dantas (foot) left the game in the third quarter and did not return