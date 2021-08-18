Skip to Main Content
Sun snap Lynx's 8-game win streak behind Jonquel Jones' double-double

Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 on Tuesday night to snap the Lynx's eight-game winning streak.

Jones crosses 2000-point mark for her career

The Associated Press ·
Connecticut Sun star Jonquel Jones, centre, finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in the Sun's 72-60 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16.

DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand.

Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut's lead to 62-46.

Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota (13-8). The Lynx turned it over 17 times and shot just seven free throws.

Canadian Bridget Carleton finished with five points, two rebounds and one assist, while fellow Canuck Natalie Achonwa scored two points, and picked up three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of play for the Lynx.

The teams play each other again on Thursday night.

With files from CBC Sports

