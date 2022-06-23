Liberty make 13 3-pointers en route to victory over Sun
Stefanie Dolson scored 16 points, including one of New York's 13 3-pointers with 1:29 left, and Sabrina Ionescu had 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help the Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-77 on Wednesday night.
New York set season high for 1st-half points with 51
New York set a season high for first-half points with 51 after shooting 48.7% from the field, including 10 of 21 behind the arc. Six different New York players made a 3-pointer in the first half, including every starter. The Liberty finished at 44.9% overall, going 13 of 32 from behind the arc.
Sami Whitcomb made her fourth 3-pointer, capping a 7-0 run, to extend New York's lead to 65-54 midway through the third quarter.
Whitcomb and Natasha Howard each scored 14 points and Marine Johannes added 11 for New York (7-10). Ionescu missed a free throw with 8.7 seconds left to break her string of 36 straight makes.
Courtney Williams scored 16 points for Connecticut (12-6). Jonquel Jones, Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner each scored 12, and Natisha Hiedeman added 11 points.
