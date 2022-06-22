Caldwell, Howard lead Dream past Wings to end 4-game losing skid
Atlanta equals win total from 2021 with victory
Maya Caldwell scored 18 points, Rhyne Howard added 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 80-75 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Atlanta (8-8) equalled its win total from last season with the win.
Aari McDonald drove into the lane and sank a floater to give Atlanta a 77-72 lead. Marina Mabrey made a long three-pointer with 29.8 seconds left to pull Dallas within 79-75 but she missed one on their next possession after Howard made one free throw.
McDonald finished with 15 points and Cheyenne Parker had 14 for Atlanta.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Maya_Caldwe11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Maya_Caldwe11</a> finished with 18 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL, and 4-5 from 3PM 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/Z4sEzsZd9t">pic.twitter.com/Z4sEzsZd9t</a>—@WNBA
Parker made a three-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to extend Atlanta's lead to 51-40 after closing on a 10-2 run over the final three minutes. Howard scored 15 points in the first half and Caldwell, who was signed on Monday, added 10.
Atlanta led 67-56 with 4:19 remaining in the third but went scoreless the rest of the quarter as Dallas scored the next 10.
Allisha Gray led Dallas (8-9) with 18 points. Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan each scored 14.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?