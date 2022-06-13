Vandersloot's game-winner spoils Ionescu's triple-double effort as Sky best Liberty

Courtney Vandersloot hit a three-pointer from the wing with 0.9 seconds left to help the Chicago Sky overcome Sabrina Ionescu's second career triple-double and beat the New York Liberty 88-86 on Sunday.

Ionescu tied the WNBA record for triple doubles when she finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, accomplishing the feat by the end of the third quarter — the fastest in league history. It wasn't enough for New York (5-9), which had won four of its past five games.

Trailing 86-85, Vandersloot took a pass from Emma Meesseman on the wing and made the three. New York had one last chance, but couldn't get a good shot off.

Vandersloot finished with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Sky (9-4), who have won five of six.

Before Vandersloot's three-pointer, Chicago missed five shots in the final 25 seconds, but kept getting chances.

Ionescu did all she could to get New York the win. She had 13 of her points in the fourth quarter and joined Candace Parker, Vandersloot and Sheryl Swoopes as the only players to have two triple-doubles in their WNBA careers. Parker had her second one earlier this season.

New York led 82-77 with 2:54 left after a deep three-pointer by Ionescu. Chicago then scored eight of the next 10 points to take an 85-84 lead on Meesseman's reverse layup with 48.5 seconds left.

Ionescu then hit two free throws 14 seconds later to restore a one-point lead for New York.

Meesseman had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

New York led 45-44 at the half as Ionescu had nine points, eight assists and six rebounds. Meesseman scored 10 points for Chicago.

Fever hand Lynx 3rd straight loss

NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Indiana closed the game on a 11-4 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-80 on Sunday night.

Victoria Vivians added 15 points and hit two three-pointers during the game-ending run to help the Fever end a five-game skid.

Danielle Robinson scored 16 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 for the Fever (4-12).

Minnesota (3-11) trailed by as many as nine points late in the first half but Nikolina Milic made a layup to give the Lynx a 76-73 lead with 3:28 to play. Mitchell answered with a jumper and then hit Vivians for a three-pointer to give Indiana two-point lead just 40 seconds later. Milic again scored inside and Jessica Shepard hit two free throws to give Minnesota an 80-78 lead with 1:47 remaining but Mitchell found Vivians for another three to give the Fever the lead for good 18 seconds later.

Milic, a six-foot-three 28-year-old rookie, finished with a career-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting for Minnesota and Aerial Powers added 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Canadian Bridget Carleton and Moriah Jefferson each scored 11 points.

The Lynx have lost three in a row and five of their last six.

Mercury take OT victory over Mystics

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 27 points — including a four-point play late in regulation — Shey Peddy scored seven of her 12 points in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 99-90 on Sunday.

The Mercury (5-8) have won three in a row following a seven-game losing streak.

Diana Taurasi had 20 points and seven assists and Diamond DeShields scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting before fouling out with more than six minutes left in regulation for Phoenix. Tina Charles added 12 points and eight rebounds and Brianna Turner had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Taurasi hit a three-pointer and a jumper before Diggins-Smith was fouled as she hit a step-back three-pointer from the left wing and hit the and-1 free throw to cap a 10-2 run that gave the Mercury an 85-83 lead with 31.1 seconds left in regulation. Alysha Clark hit two free throws about eight seconds later that eventually forced overtime.

Taurasi, who turned 40 on Saturday, picked up her sixth when she was called for an offensive foul about a minute into overtime with Phoenix trailing by two. Diggins-Smith hit Peddy for a three-pointer that gave the Mercury the lead for good, stole a pass and went the other way for an and-1 layup and, after a missed shot by Washington, grabbed a rebound and hit a pull-up jumper from the free-throw line before Peddy hit two foul shots to give Phoenix a 95-87 lead with 1:23 to play. Peddy capped the scoring when she made two more free throws with 34.1 remaining.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (9-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Atkins added 15 points — on just 3-of-16 shooting. Clark and Shakira Austin scored 12 points apiece.

Phoenix snapped a five-game road losing streak.

Storm best Wings for 2nd straight win

Breanna Stewart finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to help the Seattle Storm fend off the Dallas Wings 84-79 on Sunday.

Jewell Loyd hit four three-pointers and scored 22 points for the Storm (8-5), who beat Dallas 89-88 on the road Friday. Ezi Magbegor blocked five shots to go with 13 points.

Allisha Gray hit four three-pointers, scoring 20 for the Wings (6-7). Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowarn scored 13 apiece. Tyasha Harris pitched in with 10 points and six assists, while Kayla Thornton grabbed 14 rebounds.

Seattle took a 66-61 lead into the final quarter, but the Wings pulled within 80-79 on Gray's three-pointer with 2:15 left to play.

Stewart scored on a rebound basket at the 1:14 mark to stretch the Storm's lead to three and Sue Bird sank two free throws with 11.2 seconds to go to wrap up the win. Dallas missed its final four shots after getting within a point. Bird finished with five points and seven assists.

Dallas won the rebound battle 39-23, but the Storm turned the ball over just 10 times while forcing 19 — 12 of them on steals. Seattle also sank 16 of 18 free throws.