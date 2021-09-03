Sylvia Fowles record a double-double as Lynx defeat Sparks

Kayla McBride scored 17 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 17 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-57 on Thursday night.

Minnesota closed on a 17-4 run, highlighted by a long 3-pointer by Aerial Powers with 3:11 left for a five-point lead.

Los Angeles was held to four points in the fourth quarter, going 1 for 13 from the field. Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler combined to score all of Los Angeles' 16 second-half points.

Powers finished with 13 points for Minnesota (17-9). Fowles was 7 of 10 from the field, but the Lynx shot just 34.5 per cent.

Ogwumike had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Los Angeles (10-18). Wheeler also scored 16 points and she had seven assists. Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver did not play.

Wings edge out Dream

Allisha Gray had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 72-68 on Thursday night.

Ogunbowale took an inbounds pass with 29.2 seconds left and dribbled down the clock before splitting two defenders at the top of the key. Her jumper was short, but Moriah Jefferson grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it out to Ogunbowale, who was fouled with less than a second to play. Ogunbowale made both free throws to seal it.

Jefferson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Dallas (12-15). Isabelle Harrison added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas ended the first half on a 10-1 run to take a 36-31 lead into the break.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (6-20) with 25 points and seven assists. Monique Billings had 15 points and 11 boards, and Shekinna Stricklen scored 10.