Delle Donnej scores 21 points to lead Mystics past Fever in WNBA opener

Elena Delle Donne had 21 points and nine rebounds in her first season-opening game since 2018 and the Washington Mystics beat the hosts Indiana Fever 84-70 on Friday night to begin the WNBA season.

Delle Donne played just three games the previous two seasons because of COVID-19 concerns and back issues. The former league MVP was 8 of 16 from the floor in 30 minutes.

"I came out with a little bit of butterflies, but good ones," Delle Donne said. "I mean, shoot, I'm playing basketball again and this is fun."

Natasha Cloud added 17 points and six assists for Washington. Ariel Atkins scored 15 points, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 10. Alysha Clark did not play.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points. NaLyssa Smith, the second overall pick last month in the WNBA draft, had 13 points and 13 rebounds and No. 10 pick Queen Egbo had 10 points and six rebounds.

Smith and Egbo were two of the five top-10 selections in the game. Emily Engster, picked fourth, had four points and nine rebounds for Indiana and teammate Lexie Hull, selected sixth, was scoreless in eight minutes. Washington rookie Shakira Austin, selected third, scored three points.

Sparks knock off defending champion Sky

Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Los Angeles debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and the Sparks opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles' lead to 94-91, and she deflected a pass at the other end that led to two free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws.

Canada also made three key free throws to tie it at 88 with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Key off-season acquisition Liz Cambage added 12 points in 24 minutes for Los Angeles. Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter also scored 12 points apiece.

Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points in her debut with Chicago. Candace Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, but also six turnovers. Parker moved past Shannon Johnson for ninth on the WNBA career steals list.

Emma Meesseman had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in her first game with Chicago. Azura Stevens added 13 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 11 points and eight assists. Allie Quigley did not play due to a knee injury.