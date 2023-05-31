Brionna Jones' key block helps Connecticut Sun hold off Indiana Fever

Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, Brionna Jones had 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun held off the Indiana Fever 81-78 on Tuesday night.

Rookie Aliyah Boston made her first career 3-pointer to pull Indiana within 79-76 with 48.1 seconds left. After a timeout, DeWanna Bonner missed a contested layup and Indiana raced the other way, but Jones blocked a shot at the rim. Indiana retained possession and Boston made a putback to make it 79-78.

Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds left and made two free throws for a three-point lead. Indiana found Lexie Hull open in the corner for a potential tying shot but her 3-pointer came up short.

Alyssa Thomas added 13 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists and Natisha Hiedeman scored 11 for Connecticut (4-1). Bonner, who started the second half after accidentally getting hit in the face before halftime, finished with eight points and five assists.

Hayes scored a season-high 18 points, on 7-of-9 shooting, to help Connecticut build a 38-34 halftime lead. The Sun led 22-14 after the first quarter but only scored two points in the opening six minutes of the second to trail 26-24.

Boston finished with 20 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points for Indiana (1-3). NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 15 rebounds. The Fever ended a WNBA record-tying 20-game losing streak with a victory in their last game.

Wings top Lynx behind 3 20-point scorers

Natasha Howard scored 25 points, Satou Sabally had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Dallas Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-89 on Tuesday night.

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale hustled to deny a fast-break layup and Veronica Burton made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for a 90-84 lead with 32.8 left. Ogunbowale added two free throws at 19.1 left for a six-point lead.

🔊 NATASHA HOWARD IS A BEAST 🔊<a href="https://twitter.com/nhoward1033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nhoward1033</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VoltUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VoltUp</a>⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/g6mYkvAx9N">pic.twitter.com/g6mYkvAx9N</a> —@DallasWings

Ogunbowale finished with 21 points for Dallas (3-1). Kalani Brown, who signed a contract earlier on Tuesday, scored 12 points and Burton had a season-high nine assists. Crystal Dangerfield scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and Sabally recorded her seventh career double-double.

Dallas led 52-46 at halftime behind Howard's 20 points, Sabally's 17 and Ogunbowale's 12. The rest of the Wings combined for three points in the half on 0-for-8 shooting

Kayla McBride, who missed the past two games due to personal reasons, scored 18 points for Minnesota (0-5), which has lost its first five games for the first time since 2007. Napheesa Collier and Tiffany Mitchell each added 17 points to conclude a three-game road swing. Jessica Shepard made her first six shots and finished with 15 points.

McBride passed Lauren Jackson for 19th on the WNBA all-time 3-pointers list.

Howard leads Dream past Sky

Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Allisha Gray and rookie Haley Jones each added 13 and the Atlanta Dream eased past the Chicago Sky 83-65 on Tuesday night.

Cheyenne Parker had 10 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (2-2). The Dream made 18 of 24 free throws compared to 9 of 11 makes for the Sky.

The Dream led 40-25 at halftime after Chicago shot just 28 with 15 turnovers.

Dana Evans scored 11 points to lead Chicago (3-2). Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey and Kristine Anigwe each added 10. Sky starters Courtney Williams was 2 of 10 from the field and Elizabeth Williams went 3 for 10.

Atlanta continues its five-game homestand against reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas on Friday.