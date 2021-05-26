Tina Charles, Myisha Hines-Allen help fire Mystics past Fever

Tina Charles scored 30 points, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 85-69 on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old Charles. who scored 34 in a win over the New York Liberty on Friday and 31 in a loss to the Fever on Sunday, has reached the 30-point plateau in three consecutive games for the first time in her illustrious career. The eight-time All-WNBA selection and 2012 WNBA MVP is averaging a league-high 26.2 points per game.

Ariel Atkins scored 12 of her in 18 points in the first half to help Washington (2-3) build a 49-35 lead. Atkins made 5 of 6 from the field, and Charles had 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, as the Mystics shot 66.7 per cent (22 of 33) before halftime.

The Fever twice trimmed their deficit to seven points in the second half but got no closer.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 11 points for Indiana (1-5). Jessica Breland and Danielle Robinson added 10 points apiece.

Hines-Allen made her first start of the season for Washington. The 2020 second-team All-WNBA selection missed the first four games while playing overseas.

Dream upend Sky

Tiffany Hayes scored 26 points, Courtney Williams added 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 90-83 on Tuesday night.

Aari McDonald scored eight points and assisted on a basket by Monique Billings in a 10-0 run that made it 18-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. McDonald, the No. 3 selection in April's draft, finished with nine points and five assists — both season highs.

Atlanta (2-2) had 11 steals and forced 21 Chicago turnovers.

The Sky shot 39.3 per cent (25 of 62) from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range, but made 27 of 28 from the free-throw line.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-2) with 21 points, Diamond DeShields scored 17 and Courtney Vandersloot added 14. Azura Stevens scored 13 and Astou Ndour-Fall had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Candace Parker (ankle) and Allie Quigley (hamstring) did not play for Chicago.

Taurasi out at least 4 weeks

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a small fracture to her sternum.

The team said in a statement on Tuesday that Taurasi suffered the chest injury in a May 16 game against Connecticut but played in the next two games. A scan revealed the fracture this week.

Taurasi is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds through four games this season. She's just six points shy of becoming the only player in WNBA history to hit 9,000 career points.

