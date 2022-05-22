Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Basketball·WNBA ROUNDUP

Parker becomes 3rd WNBA player to record 2nd career triple-double as Sky edge Mystics

Candace Parker finished with her second career triple-double and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the second half to beat hosts Washington Mystics 82-73 on Sunday.

Jones, Thomas help Sun cruise past Fever for 4th straight win

The Associated Press ·
Candace Parker, seen during a previous game, had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Chicago Sky past hosts Washington Mystics 82-73 on Sunday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Parker totalled 16 points, 13 rebounds and picked up a 10th assist on a basket by Allie Quigley with 21.2 seconds remaining.

It was the 11th triple-double in WNBA history. Parker joins Sheryl Swoopes and Courtney Vandersloot as the only three players to accomplish the feat twice.

Parker was the sixth player to post a triple-double when she pulled it off in 2017 against the San Antonio Stars. Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty was the last to record a triple-double, accomplishing the feat in May of 2021 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Azura Stevens scored 13 off the bench for Chicago (3-2). Quigley and Kahleah Copper added 12 points apiece, while Emma Meesseman and reserve Rebekah Gardner scored 11.

Ariel Atkins had 20 points to lead Washington (5-2).

Sun cruise past Fever

Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones scored 18 points each and the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 road victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1), which jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Courtney Williams scored 15 and Jonquel Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine boards.

Victoria Vivians topped Indiana (2-6) with 15 points, while Emily Engstler scored 11 with eight rebounds.

The Sun shot 51.5 per cent overall and 46.2 per cent from 3-point range (6 of 13).

The Fever shot 34.9 and fell to 1-4 at home.

