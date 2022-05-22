Parker becomes 3rd WNBA player to record 2nd career triple-double as Sky edge Mystics
Jones, Thomas help Sun cruise past Fever for 4th straight win
Candace Parker finished with her second career triple-double and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the second half to beat hosts Washington Mystics 82-73 on Sunday.
Parker totalled 16 points, 13 rebounds and picked up a 10th assist on a basket by Allie Quigley with 21.2 seconds remaining.
Parker was the sixth player to post a triple-double when she pulled it off in 2017 against the San Antonio Stars. Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty was the last to record a triple-double, accomplishing the feat in May of 2021 against the Minnesota Lynx.
CP in her BAG, rn 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skytown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skytown</a> <a href="https://t.co/2PCCzIWZp0">pic.twitter.com/2PCCzIWZp0</a>—@chicagosky
Azura Stevens scored 13 off the bench for Chicago (3-2). Quigley and Kahleah Copper added 12 points apiece, while Emma Meesseman and reserve Rebekah Gardner scored 11.
Ariel Atkins had 20 points to lead Washington (5-2).
Sun cruise past Fever
Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones scored 18 points each and the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 road victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.
Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1), which jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
SHIFTY!! <a href="https://twitter.com/NiaClouden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NiaClouden</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTSun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTSun</a> <a href="https://t.co/C5WcSPgxqH">pic.twitter.com/C5WcSPgxqH</a>—@ConnecticutSun
Courtney Williams scored 15 and Jonquel Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine boards.
The Sun shot 51.5 per cent overall and 46.2 per cent from 3-point range (6 of 13).
The Fever shot 34.9 and fell to 1-4 at home.
