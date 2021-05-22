Charles, Atkins help Mystics hand Liberty 1st loss of season

Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72 on Friday night.

Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Atkins added five 3-pointers and the Mystics were 16 of 31 from distance.

Shavonte Zellous scored 11 points off the bench and Natasha Cloud had eight assists for Washington (1-2), which scored 23 points off turnovers. Charles also grabbed nine rebounds and Erica McCall had 13.

Atkins made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first quarter to help Washington build a 29-15 lead. Charles had 18 points and seven rebounds in the first half, and Atkins added 17 points for a 52-46 advantage.

Sydney Wiese made a step-back 3-pointer, capping Washington's 15-5 run to open the third quarter, for a 67-51 lead. The Mystics opened the fourth on a 14-0 run to seal it.

Betnijah Laney led New York (3-1) with 20 points. Kylee Shook scored 11 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 10.

Laney scored 16 of her 18 first-half points in the second quarter.

Dream earn 1st win of season

Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Friday night for the Dream's first victory of the season.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead. Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.

Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta (1-2). Williams made four of the Dream's 11 3-pointers.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana (0-4). Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bernadett Hatar scored 12 points. Teaira McCowan became the eighth fastest WNBA player to reach 500 career rebounds, doing so in just 60 games.

Hayes and Carter each scored 12 points in the first half and Atlanta led 41-34 at the break. Shekinna Stricklen scored nine points in just five second-half minutes for Atlanta, making 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late in the third for a 57-55 lead.