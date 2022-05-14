Ogunbowale pours in 27 as Wings overcome deficit to deal 1st loss to Mystics

Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, Allisha Gray had 21 and the Dallas Wings overcame a 15-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 94-86 on Friday night.

Ogunbowale took over after Dallas (1-1) fell behind 38-23 with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. She hit three straight 3-pointers in a minute second span, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the quarter from there to pull the Wings to 44-41 at halftime.

Gray tied it with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the third period, accounting for 12 points to help the Wings take a 66-55 lead into the fourth. The Mystics (3-1) got no closer than six points in the final quarter.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 20 points, and Ariel Atkins had 19.

Alysha Clark started for the Mystics. Clark, who had not played competitive basketball since March 2021 when she suffered a Lisfranc injury while playing in France, finished with nine points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

Isabelle Harrison added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

Arike stayin Melo! <a href="https://t.co/kRZawNAL0G">pic.twitter.com/kRZawNAL0G</a> —@DallasWings

Aces cruise to victory over Dream

A'ja Wilson scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum had 14 points and 11 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 96-73 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Wilson also had seven rebounds and five blocks to help Las Vegas improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 on the road.

Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams added 14 points apiece, Jackie Young had 13 and Dearica Hamby finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Aari McDonald scored 20 points for Atlanta (2-1), making 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Rhyne Howard had 13 points.

Fever outlast Liberty in OT

Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, Victoria Vivians added 20 and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 92-86 in overtime Friday night.

Danielle Robinson scored eight of her 17 points in overtime, breaking a tie with two free throws with 24.9 seconds left. Robinson made her season debut after returning Sunday from playing overseas.

On the ensuing possession New York turned it over as Natasha Howard couldn't catch a pass from Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 31 points. Howard had a rough night, missing 14 of her 15 field goal attempts.

Robinson was then fouled and made the second of two free throws with 14.4 seconds left to make it a three-point game giving New York (1-2) one last chance.

Ionescu's 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the rim and Vivians made the first of two free throws to seal the win. The Fever (2-2) grabbed the rebound — their 57th of the game. Indiana outrebounded New York 57-33.

Trailing 76-73 with 14.4 seconds left in regulation, Ionescu made a 3-pointer from the wing. Rookie Emily Engstler turned the ball over with 6.4 seconds left and then after a timeout, Sami Whitcomb also turned it over at halfcourt but Indiana couldn't get a final shot off.

NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in the draft, had 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Fever. They have won two straight since losing the first two games of the season.

New York guard DiDi Richards played her first game after she missed the first couple with a right hamstring injury. She scored two points from the foul line in four minutes before re-aggravating the injury.