Storm lean on balanced attack to blow by Dream
6 Seattle players score at least 10 points in rout of Atlanta
Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71 on Wednesday night.
Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10.
Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle's 12 3-pointers compared to Atlanta's 3-for-26 shooting from behind the arc. The Storm shot 55.6 per cent from the field, including 12 of 22 behind the arc. Seattle also hit 13 of 16 free throws.
Tiffany Hayes scored 20 in her first 20 minutes of play. and finished with 22 points for Atlanta (4-5). Elizabeth Williams had eight points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta was held to 35.8 per cent shooting.
WATCH | North Courts crew looks ahead to Canada's women's Olympic basketball chances:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?