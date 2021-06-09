Tina Charles catches fire with 31 points to help move Mystics past Lynx
Washington holds off 4th-quarter surge from Minnesota for 5th win of season
Tina Charles scored 31 points and the Washington Mystics held off the Minnesota Lynx for an 85-81 win on Tuesday night.
Charles had four points in the final minute for the Mystics (3-5), a wide-open layup off a midcourt inbounds play at 22.3 seconds and a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left.
Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points, Ariel Atkins scored 17, and Natasha Cloud had 11 points, eight assists and a career-high six steals.
Napheesa Collier had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Lynx (3-5). Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points, and Layshia Clarendon had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Dangerfield, who scored 10 points, hit a half court shot for the Lynx at the third-quarter buzzer.
Canada's Bridget Carleton scored five points and added three rebounds in her starting role, while fellow Canadian Natalie Achonwa was held scoreless off the bench.
WATCH | Should Toronto get a WNBA team?:
With files from CBC Sports
