Powers scores 27 points to help Lynx hold off Liberty, snap 2-game losing streak

Aerial Powers scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles and Kayla McBride added 18 apiece and the visiting Minnesota Lynx held off the New York Liberty 84-77 on Sunday after nearly blowing a 19-point lead late in the third quarter.

Canada's Bridget Carleton had three assists and three rebounds in 13 minutes of game time to help Minnesota.

A pull-up jumper by Sebrina Ionescu had New York, which trailed 71-55 after three quarters, within 74-73 with four minutes to go.

Powers grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and turned that into a pair of free throws. She then rebounded a Liberty miss and quickly scored on the other end for a 78-73 lead.

Minnesota turnovers gave New York several chances down the stretch, but the Liberty also had key miscues and never got closer than three before the Lynx got some breathing room with baskets by Fowles and Rachel Banham.

Banham scored 11 points for Minnesota (3-8), which ended a two-game losing streak.

Ionescu led the Liberty (3-8), which had won two straight, with 31 points and seven assists. Natasha Howard had 20 points. New York was 4 of 30 from 3-point range, 28 of 41 inside the arc.

Minnesota was 7 of 13 on 3-pointers and shot 49% overall. The Lynx won an earlier matchup and try to complete the season sweep on Tuesday.

Dream collect 4th straight home victory

Nia Coffey had 16 points and 10 rebounds — her second double-double of the season and third in her six-year career — Rhyne Howard also scored 16 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the visiting Indiana Fever 75-66 Sunday.

Aari McDonald scored 12 points and Cheyenne Parker added 11 for the Dream (7-4).

Kelsey Mitchell hit a pull-up jumper for Indiana (3-10) to open the scoring but Parker and Erica Wheeler made back-to-back baskets to give the Dream the lead for good with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Atlanta took a 29-26 lead into halftime before the Dream scored 32 points in the third quarter — their highest-scoring period of the season — to take a 17-point lead into the fourth.

Mitchell hit three 3-pointers and led the Fever with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Indiana players shot just 30.8% (16 of 52) from the field.

The Fever play their third consecutive road game Wednesday against Connecticut. Atlanta travels to Seattle to play Tuesday against the Storm.