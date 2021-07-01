Cooper 1 of 7 Sky players to score in double figures in win over Wings

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points to lead seven Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 91-81 on Wednesday night.

Candace Parker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points, 12 assists and four steals for Chicago (10-8). Azura Stevens scored 13 points, while Diamond DeShields and Allie Quigley each had 10.

Isabella Harrison had a season-high 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-best four steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale also scored 20 points and added 16.

Dallas shot 32.4 per cent overall, and made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range, in the first half. The Sky made 21 of 42 from the field and had 18 assists to take a 51-29 lead at the end of the second quarter. They had just 13 in an 74-58 loss to Connecticut on Sunday that snapped a seven-game win streak.

The Wings scored 30 points in the third quarter — their second-highest scoring quarter of the season — making 12 of 21 from the field. Ogunbowale made a pair of 3-pointers before Isabella Harrison scored six straight points in a 12-2 run to close the third and Allisha Gray sandwiched a layup and a 3 around a jumper by Kahleah Copper to open the fourth and trim Dallas' deficit to 71-64. Parker answered with layup to spark a 10-1 run and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.