Cooper 1 of 7 Sky players to score in double figures in win over Wings
Candace Parker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks for Chicago
Kahleah Copper scored 17 points to lead seven Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 91-81 on Wednesday night.
Isabella Harrison had a season-high 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-best four steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale also scored 20 points and added 16.
The Wings scored 30 points in the third quarter — their second-highest scoring quarter of the season — making 12 of 21 from the field. Ogunbowale made a pair of 3-pointers before Isabella Harrison scored six straight points in a 12-2 run to close the third and Allisha Gray sandwiched a layup and a 3 around a jumper by Kahleah Copper to open the fourth and trim Dallas' deficit to 71-64. Parker answered with layup to spark a 10-1 run and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.
