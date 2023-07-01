Courtney Williams leads Sky with 1st career triple-double in 2nd straight win over Sparks

Alanna Smith scored 18 points, Courtney Williams got her first career triple-double and the Chicago Sky beat the visiting Los Angeles Sparks for the second straight game, 86-78 on Friday night.

Williams finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists to become the third player in franchise history with a triple-double. Williams was coming off a season-high 21 points on Wednesday in an 80-63 victory over the Sparks to help snap the Sky's six-game losing streak.

Kahleah Copper added 17 points and Marina Mabrey scored 13 points of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago (7-9). Elizabeth Williams also scored 12 points for the Sky.

Chicago made 65 per cent of its shots in the first half and scored the opening 11 points after halftime to extend its lead to 54-38.

It was a career night for Chicago Sky guard Courtney Williams who accomplished a milestone that ONLY two other Sky players had done before her. She solidified a triple-double with a stat line of 12 PTS, 11 REB, and a career-high 13 AST.

Chicago had its lead trimmed to 62-58 before scoring the next seven points to take control. Smith made a three-pointer with 3:32 left in the fourth for an 82-65 lead.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Dearica Hamby had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles (7-9). Azura Stevens added 13 points, Karlie Samuelson had 11 and rookie Zia Cooke scored 10.

Los Angeles starter Jordin Canada sustained a shoulder injury in the first half and did not return.

Dream bounce back against Mystics

Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Rhyne Howard had 14 points and eight assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the visiting Washington Mystics 94-89 on Friday night.

Gray made a wide open three-pointer with 2:09 remaining to give Atlanta an 88-82 lead. Gray added a three-point play with 48.8 seconds left to extend the lead to 91-86.

Elena Delle Donne answered at the other end with a three-point play with 34.4 seconds left to cut Washington's deficit to 91-89. But Nia Coffey converted a three-point play to seal it for Atlanta. Delle Donne stayed on the floor following Coffey's basket, after appearing to roll her left ankle, and was helped off the floor.

Coffey and AD Durr each added 15 points for Atlanta (6-8), which won its second home game of the season. Cheyenne Parker, who scored 23 points on Wednesday against Washington, fouled out with 3:45 left in the fourth and finished with six points. Gray reached 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Laeticia Amihere of Mississauga, Ont., had five points and a rebound for Atlanta.

The Dream led 67-61 entering the fourth quarter after holding Washington to 13 points in the third.

Delle Donne finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting for Washington (9-6). Delle Donne was coming off a 25-point performance in a 109-86 victory over Atlanta.

Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes each scored 15 points for the Mystics.