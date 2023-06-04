Mitchell's late basket lifts Lynx over Mystics for 1st win of season
Minnesota avoids tying franchise record for consecutive losses to open a season
Kayla McBride scored a season-high 24 points and Tiffany Mitchell put back her own miss with 3.0 seconds left to help the visiting Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 80-78 Saturday night and avoid tying the franchise record for consecutive losses to open a season.
Minnesota (1-6) lost seven straight to open the 2007 season.
🔥 THE DAGGER 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/h7c5sn5uC6">pic.twitter.com/h7c5sn5uC6</a>—@minnesotalynx
Mitchell took an inbounds pass on the right side and had a driving layup attempt blocked by Brittney Sykes but grabbed the offensive rebound and made the go-ahead layup.
Collier finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Mitchell added 10 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota. Shepard had 10 points, including six in the final three minutes, to go with six rebounds and six assists.
Atkins finished with 18 points, including four three-pointers, and Austin had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (3-3). Natasha Cloud added 14 points with nine assists and Delle Donne scored 12 points.