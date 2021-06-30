Jonquel Jones scores 23 in her return to lead Sun over Mystics
Dream rally late to beat Liberty 73-69
Jonquel Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in her return from the EuroBasket tournament, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-71 on Tuesday night.
Jasmine Thomas made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Brionna Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (11-5). DeWanna Bonner tied a career high with seven assists, and she also grabbed eight rebounds.
Tina Charles scored 26 points, reaching 25-plus points for a fifth straight game, for Washington (7-9). The Mystics were outrebounded 52-13.
Charles picked up two fouls in the opening four minutes of the game but finished the first half with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The Mystics were outscored 27-14 in the second quarter, and trailed 49-33 at the break.
Dream beat Liberty
Courtney Williams scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket with 58.2 seconds left, and the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 73-69.
Chennedy Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 18.4 seconds left to give Atlanta a three-point lead. Sami Whitcomb was off on a 3-pointer and Williams sealed it with a free throw.
Laney had 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists for New York (8-9). Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points, Whitcomb had 11 and Leaonna Odom 10.
