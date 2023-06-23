Delle Donne, Cloud lead way as Mystics beat slumping Sky for 3rd straight win

Elena Delle Donne had 18 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Cloud added 16 points and the visiting Washington Mystics beat Chicago 80-59 on Thursday night for the Sky's fifth straight loss.

Washington (8-4) beat Chicago for the second time in four days, winning 77-69 on Sunday. The Mystics also beat the Sky 71-69 on May 26.

Ariel Atkins added 12 points and Shakira Austin had 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington. Cloud became the fourth player in team history to make 200 career three-pointers.

Alanna Smith had 13 points for Chicago (5-8). Kahleah Copper was two of 13 from the field and Marina Mabrey went two of 11 as the Sky shot 30 per cent.

Washington outscored Chicago 25-9 in the first quarter after making 11 of 22 shots. The Sky made just three of 17 field goals in the first 10 minutes and didn't reach double figures until Dana Evans' jumper with 7:57 left before halftime.

Washington led by 19 points in the first half and cruised after halftime.

Sun roll past Lynx

Tiffany Hayes hit a season-high four three-pointers and scored 21 points, DiJonai Carrington added 17 points and the visiting Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-68 on Thursday night.

Hayes had 14 points in the first quarter as Connecticut built a 27-17 lead. The Sun made five three-pointers in the first quarter, while Minnesota shot five for 20 overall. The Lynx missed nine straight shots from late in the first quarter and into the second and trailed 33-17 with 6:56 left before halftime.

Hayes scored 16 points in the first half and Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and six rebounds as Connecticut stretched its lead to 41-28. The Sun put the game out of reach by outscoring Minnesota 26-15 in the third quarter.

Thomas finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, and DeWanna Bonner added 11 points for Connecticut (11-3). Brionna Jones did not play after suffering a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter against Seattle on Tuesday.

Napheesa Collier scored 21 points for Minnesota (4-9), which plays two games against Seattle, starting on Tuesday.

Collier had 13 of Minnesota's 28 points in the first half. Minnesota was just one of 10 from three-point range in the opening half and finished four of 22.

Chatham, Ont., native Bridget Carleton collected four points and five rebounds for Minnesota.

Liberty-Lynx game postponed by wildfires set for July

The New York Liberty will host the Lynx on July 28 as a make-up game for the one that was postponed by smoke from the Canada wildfires that blanketed the area earlier this month.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on June 7, but was called off a few hours before tip because of major air quality issues in New York. The league announced the new date for the game Thursday.

The rescheduled game will give New York back-to-back contests as they host Atlanta the night before. Minnesota hosts Washington on July 26 and then plays at Connecticut on July 30 that week.