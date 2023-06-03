Breanna Stewart lifts Liberty over Sky in final seconds for 4th straight win
Courtney Vandersloot adds 8 points, 8 assists in return to Chicago
Breanna Stewart banked in a go-ahead shot with 7.6 seconds left and the visiting New York Liberty rallied to defeat the Chicago Sky 77-76 on Friday night in Courtney Vandersloot's return to the Windy City.
Chicago called a timeout to set up a final play. Courtney Williams was short on a jump shot and Marina Mabrey grabbed the offensive rebound but she couldn't get off a quality shot before the buzzer.
Stewart finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for New York (4-1). Betnijah Laney scored 17 points and Vandersloot, who was drafted third in 2011 by Chicago, had eight points and eight assists.
Stewart: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST
Laney: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Kahleah Copper led Chicago (3-3) with 20 points. Alanna Smith made all seven of her field goals, including three three-pointers, to score a career-high 18. Mabrey finished with 15 points and Williams scored all seven of her points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 55 seconds left.
The Sky led 43-35 at halftime behind 18 points from Copper, who was helped off the floor with 56.9 seconds left in the second quarter after appearing to injure her right ankle.