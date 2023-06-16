Gray's career-high 27 points help Dream snap 7-game losing streak against Sun

Allisha Gray had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, Cheyenne Parker forced overtime with a last-second shot and the visiting Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 92-88 on Thursday night to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Atlanta led 78-73 with 1:57 left in regulation before Connecticut went on a 7-0 run to take the lead on DeWanna Bonner's three-pointer with 43.4 seconds left. Neither team scored again in regulation until Parker split a double team to sink a shot with 0.5 seconds left.

Atlanta made its first five field goals of overtime to take an 89-84 lead with 2:23 left. The Dream didn't score again until Gray's free throws with 21.9 seconds left for a five-point lead.

Allisha Gray couldn't be stopped 🙌
@Graytness_15 had a double-double, scoring a career-high 27 PTS, 10 REB to help the @AtlantaDream pick up the dub in an OT thriller vs the Sun
#MoreThanGame

Atlanta (4-5) has won back-to-back games on the road after toping New York 86-79 on Tuesday. The Dream continue their four-game road swing at Indiana on Sunday before ending it at Dallas on Tuesday.

Parker and Rhyne Howard each scored 19 points for Atlanta. Rookie Haley Jones, who made her third career start, had 10 points and nine assists.

Parker scored the first five points of Atlanta's 11-0 run to open the second half for a 51-50 lead.

Brionna Jones had 28 points and 13 rebounds for Connecticut (8-3). Alyssa Thomas added 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Bonner finished with 20 points.

Thomas made a basket early in the fourth quarter to reach 3,000 career points.

Mitchell lifts Fever over Sky with 1.1 seconds left

Kelsey Mitchell sank a step-back jumper with 1.1 seconds left and the visiting Indiana Fever beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 92-90 on Thursday night.

Dana Evans made a field goal on four straight Chicago possessions, the last coming on a runner with 38.3 seconds left for an 89-88 lead. Erica Wheeler worked the clock down and was short on a jumper, but NaLyssa Smith grabbed the rebound and put it back to give Indiana the lead with 14.5 left.

Evans drove into the lane again and was fouled with 7.5 seconds left before making 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 90-all. After Mitchell's make, Chicago had an open look from three-point range but Alanna Smith's shot didn't hit the rim.

Indiana won consecutive games for the first time since May 2022.

KELSEY MITCHELL with the dagger to give the @IndianaFever a 92-90 lead with less than a second left in the game

Rookie Aliyah Boston, who had 25 points and 11 rebounds on June 6 against Chicago, finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (4-6). Victoria Vivians added 17 points and Mitchell and Smith each scored 15.

Chicago (5-6) was without its leading scorer Kahleah Copper due to personal reasons.

Marina Mabrey scored 19 of her career-high 37 points in the third quarter for the Sky. Evans scored all 21 of her points in the second half. Robyn Parks made her first career start and scored 13 points.