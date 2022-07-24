Wings send Fever to 12th straight loss
Dallas draws into 3-way tie for 6th in WNBA with victory
Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings handed the Indiana Pacers a club-record 12th straight loss, 96-86 on Sunday.
Teaira McCowan finished with 17 points for Dallas (12-15), while Allisha Gray scored 16 with three steals. Kayla Thornton pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Gray scored 10 of her 11 first-half points in the second quarter to help Dallas rally from a 23-17 first-period deficit to a 45-39 lead at halftime.
Gray hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 just 1:11 into the third quarter and the Wings stayed in front from there. Dallas improved to .500 on the road with its seventh win.
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-25) with a season-high 34 points. She added six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Nalyssa Smith added 16 points, while Queen Egbo scored 14. Indiana fell to 3-12 at home.
