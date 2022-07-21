Ogwumike sisters combine for 35 points to lead Sparks past Dream
Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Chiney Ogwumike had a season-high 15 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the visiting Atlanta Dream 85-78 on Thursday.
Nneka Ogwumike sank a 3-pointer with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter to give Los Angeles an 83-70 lead. Aari McDonald scored the next six points for Atlanta, but Chiney Ogwumike made a key steal with less than a minute to play and Jordin Canada made two free throws at 33.9 for a nine-point lead.
Brittney Sykes and Katie Lou Samuelson each added 12 points for Los Angeles (12-14), which won its second straight to end a seven-game homestand. Nneka Ogwumike passed Tangela Smith for 21st on the WNBA's career scoring list.
McDonald and Tiffany Hayes each scored 18 points for Atlanta (12-15). Hayes was helped off the court with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter after a collision. McDonald was 7 of 9 from the field and Rhyne Howard had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Howard made her second basket, in 13 attempts, to pull Atlanta within 78-70, but she missed a 3-pointer on their next possession and Los Angeles pulled away.
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 points and host Washington Mystics beat New York 78-69 on Thursday to extend the Liberty's losing streak to five games.
Leading by six late in the game, Atkins disrupted a pass along the 3-point line and Alysha Clark grabbled the loose ball and raced for a fast-break layup to extend Washington's lead to 77-69 with 36.7 seconds left. After a timeout, Sabrina Ionescu missed a long 3-pointer and Clark secured the rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws at 24.1.
Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and Clark finished with three points for Washington (17-11). The Mystics have a week off before playing at Dallas on July 28.
Washington scored 12 unanswered points late in the first half until Ionescu completed a three-point play with 3.5 seconds left to pull New York within 40-37 at the break. The Mystics added a 18-6 run in the third quarter and led 61-48 early in the fourth quarter until New York scored 10 straight to get back in it.
New York scored the first 10 points of the game and also led 15-2.
