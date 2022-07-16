McBride's season-high 28 points, Fowles' double-double guide Lynx past Fever
Canadians Achonwa, Carleton combine for 11 points to help Minnesota
Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the visiting Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.
Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.
KAYLA MCBRIDE 🗣 <a href="https://t.co/tR5E91ii2C">pic.twitter.com/tR5E91ii2C</a>—@minnesotalynx
Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota.
Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.
Jones leads Sun past Dream
Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over host Atlanta Dream on Friday night.
Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).
BREEEEEEZY <a href="https://twitter.com/_bjones18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bjones18</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTSun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTSun</a> <a href="https://t.co/XeyLKygjYT">pic.twitter.com/XeyLKygjYT</a>—@ConnecticutSun
The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.
Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points and AD Durr had 12. The Dream have lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?