McBride's season-high 28 points, Fowles' double-double guide Lynx past Fever

Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the visiting Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.

Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota.

Natalie Achonwa of Guelph, Ont., had six points, five rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes of game time to help the Lynx. Her teammate Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont., added five points, two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.

Jones leads Sun past Dream

Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over host Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

The Sun moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for third in the WNBA standings, a game behind the second-place Las Vegas Aces and two games back of the defending champion Chicago Sky.

Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points and AD Durr had 12. The Dream have lost three games in a row, and 10 of their last 13.