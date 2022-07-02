Sparks defeat Wings to become 1st WNBA franchise to reach 500 wins
Liz Cambage had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike also scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 97-89 on Friday night.
It was the 500th win in franchise history for Los Angeles, the first WNBA team to reach that mark.
Katie Lou Samuelson added 14 points, Lexie Brown scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half and Kristi Toliver had 11 points and seven assists for Los Angeles (8-11). Chiney Ogwumike reached 1,000 career rebounds.
Samuelson made a contested layup in the lane to give Los Angeles a 92-85 lead and Toliver sank a deep 3-pointer to make it 95-87.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (9-12) with 23 points. Marina Mabrey added 17 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Allisha Gray scored 10 points.
The Wings, who led 49-46 at halftime, have lost three straight games.
Chelsea Gray scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting, A'ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-85 on Friday night.
Minnesota took its first lead of the game with 5:54 remaining in the fourth quarter but Las Vegas answered with a 16-6 run. Jackie Young sank a 3-pointer from the corner to extend the Aces' lead to 89-81 with 1:19 left.
Natalie Achonwa of Guelph, Ont., had six points, four assists and four rebounds to help the Lynx. Her teammate Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont. added a rebound.
Rachel Banham scored 11 of her season-high 24 points in the third quarter for Minnesota (6-15), which plays Las Vegas on Sunday. Moriah Jefferson, coming off a triple-double on Tuesday, scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and five rebounds.
Banham was 6 of 8 from 3-point range.
