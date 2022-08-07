Wings erase 12-point halftime deficit to take down Fever in OT for 4th straight win

Marina Mabrey and Teaira McCowan accounted for all 12 points in overtime for Dallas and the Wings held off Indiana 95-91 on Saturday, handing the Fever their club-record 16th straight loss.

Kayla Thornton scored 21 points to lead Dallas (16-16), which won their fourth straight. Mabrey scored six of her 18 in OT, adding eight assists. McCowan added 17 points and 14 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double.

Marina coming up BIG in OT. <a href="https://t.co/Z2lhxVoydQ">pic.twitter.com/Z2lhxVoydQ</a> —@DallasWings

Arike Ogunbowale returned from an ankle injury, but had to leave the game after scoring 12 points with a hip issue.

Rookie Lexie Hull led Indiana (5-29) with 17 points. Destanni Henderson added 16 points and six assists off the bench. Danielle Robinson had 15 points and eight assists. Henderson's layup with 24.8 seconds remaining sent the game to OT tied at 83.

The Fever, who lost leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell to a foot injury for their final five games, led 30-20 after the first quarter and 50-38 at halftime.

Allisha Gray pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Wings.

DeShields leads Mercury past Phoenix

Diamond DeShields scored 25 points, Shey Peddy added 20 and the Phoenix Mercury cruised past the New York Liberty 76-62 on Saturday night, despite missing guards Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Sabrina Ionescu picked up an assist just 29 seconds into the game on a Crystal Dangerfield 3-pointer to become the first player in WNBA history to total at least 200 assists and 200 rebounds as well as 500 points in the same season.

SHEY BAE BAE WITH A NEW CAREER HIGH. <br>SHE'S GOT 20 POINTS! <br><br>✖️ <a href="https://twitter.com/SheyP11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SheyP11</a> <a href="https://t.co/wqmAgeCWaP">pic.twitter.com/wqmAgeCWaP</a> —@PhoenixMercury

DeShields and Peddy picked up the slack for Diggins-Smith (non-COVID illness) and Taurasi, who missed a second straight game with an ankle injury.

Phoenix (14-19) kept its playoff hopes, moving a half-game ahead of New York for the final playoff spot. The Mercury have three games left, all at home.

New York (13-19) has four games remaining with two at Dallas and then a home and home with Atlanta to close out the season.

Sophie Cunningham pitched in with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Mercury.

Ionescu finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney returned from meniscus surgery, playing her first game since May 17. She scored seven in just under 21 minutes of action.

New York lost Natasha Howard to an ankle injury in the second half.