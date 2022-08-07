Wings erase 12-point halftime deficit to take down Fever in OT for 4th straight win
Indiana's franchise record skid continues with 16th straight loss
Marina Mabrey and Teaira McCowan accounted for all 12 points in overtime for Dallas and the Wings held off Indiana 95-91 on Saturday, handing the Fever their club-record 16th straight loss.
Kayla Thornton scored 21 points to lead Dallas (16-16), which won their fourth straight. Mabrey scored six of her 18 in OT, adding eight assists. McCowan added 17 points and 14 rebounds for her fifth straight double-double.
Marina coming up BIG in OT. <a href="https://t.co/Z2lhxVoydQ">pic.twitter.com/Z2lhxVoydQ</a>—@DallasWings
Arike Ogunbowale returned from an ankle injury, but had to leave the game after scoring 12 points with a hip issue.
- Jailing of Brittney Griner won't shake allure of high pay in autocratic states, sports observers say
The Fever, who lost leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell to a foot injury for their final five games, led 30-20 after the first quarter and 50-38 at halftime.
Allisha Gray pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Wings.
DeShields leads Mercury past Phoenix
Diamond DeShields scored 25 points, Shey Peddy added 20 and the Phoenix Mercury cruised past the New York Liberty 76-62 on Saturday night, despite missing guards Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith.
Sabrina Ionescu picked up an assist just 29 seconds into the game on a Crystal Dangerfield 3-pointer to become the first player in WNBA history to total at least 200 assists and 200 rebounds as well as 500 points in the same season.
SHEY BAE BAE WITH A NEW CAREER HIGH. <br>SHE'S GOT 20 POINTS! <br><br>✖️ <a href="https://twitter.com/SheyP11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SheyP11</a> <a href="https://t.co/wqmAgeCWaP">pic.twitter.com/wqmAgeCWaP</a>—@PhoenixMercury
DeShields and Peddy picked up the slack for Diggins-Smith (non-COVID illness) and Taurasi, who missed a second straight game with an ankle injury.
Phoenix (14-19) kept its playoff hopes, moving a half-game ahead of New York for the final playoff spot. The Mercury have three games left, all at home.
New York (13-19) has four games remaining with two at Dallas and then a home and home with Atlanta to close out the season.
Ionescu finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Liberty. Betnijah Laney returned from meniscus surgery, playing her first game since May 17. She scored seven in just under 21 minutes of action.
New York lost Natasha Howard to an ankle injury in the second half.
